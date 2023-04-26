Goa bans liquor sale along Karnataka border ahead of Assembly elections

Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, the North Goa district administration has directed the shutting down sale of alcohol along Goa's road border with Karnataka.

An order issued by the North Goa Collector on Wednesday states that all licenced liquor stores located within five kms from the Karnataka state border in the district will have to be shut down from May 8 to May 10. State assembly polls in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on May 10.

The order comes in wake of a series of seizures of liquor bottles which are illegally smuggled across the border to Karnataka, especially ahead of the state assembly polls.

"The District Magistrate further ordered the licensed premises having license for Bar and Restaurant are allowed to keep the Restaurant open for serving food only and the bar counter shall be closed and no liquor shall be allowed to be served on the above mentioned days and time," the order issued by the North Goa Collectorate said.