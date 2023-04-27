Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi promises fishermen Rs 10 lakh insurance cover, Rs 25 subsidy per litre of diesel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for fishermen, Rs one lakh interest-free loan to fisherwomen and Rs 25 subsidy per litre of diesel up to a maximum of 500 litres per day, if Congress is voted to power in Karnataka.

During an interaction with members of the fishing community at Kapu in Udupi district, he alleged that corruption and price rise are hurting the fisherfolk, and getting bank loans has become difficult.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo meant to uplift those in distress, says Rahul Gandhi

“Fish population is decreasing, operation cost is going up resulting in increase in fish price. That’s why we want to help you and offer you some relief,” the former Congress president said. "We will do three things for you: Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for fishermen, Rs one lakh interest-free loan to fisherwomen and a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre of diesel up to 500 litres diesel a day,” Gandhi said.

“All these assurances will be implemented in the first cabinet meeting of the next government,” he said, adding the Congress would not just give promises, but will begin to act on the first day.” For the Karnataka polls, the Congress had already announced four key ‘guarantees’: 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), and Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), in the event of coming to power in the state.

Stating that the upcoming elections was a fight between two ideologies, Gandhi said the Congress would work for the poor and downtrodden.

He said the present BJP government in the state was not one elected by the people and that crores of rupees were spent by that party to "purchase" MLAs. “The government is not elected by you, but was bought by BJP with money power. This is the truth known to all in Karnataka."

Even BJP MLAs were now saying that the chief minister’s post is for sale for Rs 2,500 crore, he added.

With the contractors’ association filing a complaint that the BJP government had been demanding 40 per cent commission for implementing any work, people had realised the corruption of the present government, he said.

Gandhi also alleged that there were corrupt deals involved in the appointment of teachers, police inspectors and assistant engineers, and that the money being spent by the ruling party was being collected from the people.

“Who are the beneficiaries of your money? They are not spending it for the health or education sectors, but for some of their millionaire friends,” he alleged.

Gandhi said the Congress would ensure that public money reached the people. Karnataka will vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.