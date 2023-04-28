Kharge jibe on Modi will hit votes for Cong: B S Yediyurappa

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has said that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring down votes for Congress by 10 per cent.
Addressing a public meeting in Kamalapur of Kalaburagi district on Friday, Yediyurappa said that Kharge was leading a sinking ship. He said that the leadership of Modi and Rahul Gandhi cannot be compared. He alleged that the Congress leaders had been attempting woo voters by distributing money, liquor and by sowing seeds of communal hatred.
