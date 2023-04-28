Kharge jibe on Modi will hit votes for Cong: B S Yediyurappa

Kharge jibe on Modi will hit votes for Cong: BSY

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 04:14 ist
Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has said that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring down votes for Congress by 10 per cent.

Also Read | Kharge made 'poisonous snake' barb at PM Modi to please his political masters: Dharmendra Pradhan

Addressing a public meeting in Kamalapur of Kalaburagi district on Friday, Yediyurappa said that Kharge was leading a sinking ship. He said that the leadership of Modi and Rahul Gandhi cannot be compared. He alleged that the Congress leaders had been attempting woo voters by distributing money, liquor and by sowing seeds of communal hatred.

