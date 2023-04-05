Kichcha Sudeep confirms he will campaign for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

In a big boost to the BJP, superstar Sudeep has publicly announced that he will endorse Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election.

“Very few people stood by me in my life during hardship. One of them is Bommai, whom I address as Mama. So, it’s that connection, duty and gratitude I have with him. I'm here to support my uncle out of the respect I have for him,” Sudeep announced at a news conference with Bommai.

“I will support Bommai. I have offered to do whatever he wants in terms of campaigning,” Sudeep said.

Sudeep, 50, clarified that he will not contest elections. “No way...I still have films to do,” he said.

The actor said he would have endorsed Bommai irrespective of his party. He said he has known Bommai since the time of his entry into politics. “I had no need to come on this platform. If I wanted to escape politically, I’d not have shown up. I'm here for a person. There's no party here,” the actor said.

However, Bommai said Sudeep’s endorsement, by extension, will help the BJP.

“He said he would extend his support for my sake. That means he will campaign for my party (BJP) as well,” Bommai said, filling in for Sudeep who faced a volley of questions on whether or not he would support the BJP.

The actor, having spent over two decades in the film world, has a large legion of fans who call him ‘Kiccha’ and ‘Badshah’.

Politically, it helps the BJP’s cause that Sudeep belongs to the Valmiki (ST) community. The BJP is counting on the support of the STs after hiking their reservation from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

Sudeep also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “As a citizen, I respect his leadership and some decisions he has taken. But that has nothing to do with me being here,” he insisted.

Asked if he will endorse candidates contesting from other parties, Sudeep said: “If there are people of other parties who’ve helped me in my life, I’ll support them, too. But you don’t decide who was there in my life and who was not.”

It is no secret that in the past both Congress and JD(S) sought Sudeep’s support. In fact, Sudeep’s uncle Sarovar Srinivas was a JD(S) MLC.

Sudeep’s recent photographs with Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar went viral. “I know Shivakumar Sir very well. As an actor, there will be invitations to campaign and contest. But it is me who decides,” he said.

To a question about possible backlash from his fans, Sudeep said he knew them all too well. “I’ve earned fans after 27 years of hard work. Do you think my fans are so vulnerable that they’ll let me go because of my stance? This is a very human stance that I’ve taken,” he said.