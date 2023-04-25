Minister Araga Jnanendra faces ire of Banjaras

A group of youngsters belonging to the Banjara community gheraoed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is also the BJP nominee from Thirthahalli Assembly Constituency, at Mandenakoppa village in Shivamogga taluk when he went there to seek support for him in the election.

They raised the slogan 'Tanda bachao, BJP hatao' when Jnanendra entered their tanda. They alleged that the Bommai-led government had meted out injustice to the community by recommending the Centre to implement Justice A J Sadashiva commission report on internal reservation among SCs.