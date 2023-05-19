Red carpet rolled out at Kanteerava Stadium for Karnataka CM's swearing-in

Preparations at Kanteerava Stadium went on in full swing till late on Friday evening, ahead of the much-awaited swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

A senior government official confirmed to DH on Friday afternoon that preparations were in place to accommodate nearly 1,800 VVIPs and VIPs for the event. “We are expecting at least 30 guests on stage but are yet to receive confirmation on the number. There are about 300 chairs on either side of the stage for VIPs, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from other states. There are about 1,500 chairs for other dignitaries, ministers from the neighbouring states, ex-ministers and their families too,” he said.

There will be a dedicated space of 250 chairs in front of the stage for media personnel. At least 25,000 people are expected to fill in the stands and seats behind the barricades in the stadium.

Read | Several Opposition parties not invited for Siddaramaiah's swearing in despite Congress' plans for unity

Besides the LED screen on stage, two smaller screens are propped up on either side of the stage. Red carpets have been rolled out on the tracks and the football ground as chairs were being pulled out.

Dr M A Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that about 1,800 police personnel have been deputed to provide additional support for security and to ensure smooth traffic movement. “Elaborate traffic and law and order arrangements have been made for the citizens. Students attempting CET exams have been asked to be at their centres by 8.30 am. If they experience any delays, they can contact the traffic police for assistance,” he said.

Entry points

Bengaluru City Police has also issued a detailed note for entry into the stadium.

All red pass holders will enter from gate no 1 on Kasturba Road and gate no 5 on RRMR Road along with their vehicles and park their vehicles near the indoor stadium. All green pass holders will enter from gate no 5 on RRMR Road and enter the venue. Vehicles will not be allowed.

All yellow pass holders can enter through gate No 2 at Siddalingaiah Circle. Vehicles will not be allowed. General Public without any pass can enter from Vittal Mallya (Vydehi Hospital) Road through gate no 3 and 4.