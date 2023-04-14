BJP considering ticket for Shettar: Pralhad Joshi

Ticket for Jagadish Shettar under consideration of BJP leadership: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

BJP has not announced a candidate for the Hubballi-Dharwad Central segment represented by him

PTI
PTI, Hubballi (Karnataka),
  • Apr 14 2023, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 17:19 ist
Karnataka BJP leader and former CM Jagadish Shettar. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid uncertainty over whether the BJP would give a ticket to senior leader and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar to contest in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the matter was under the consideration of the party high command, and expressed hope that it would be resolved "smoothly".

The BJP top brass, ahead of releasing the first list of candidates earlier this week, had told Shettar to make way for others, but he asserted that he wanted to contest one last time.

The party has not announced a candidate for the Hubballi-Dharwad Central segment represented by him.

"Ticket for Jagadish Shettar is under the consideration of the party's national leadership. We have expressed our opinion very clearly that the ticket should be given to Jagadish Shettar. Shettar and I had met the national president and held discussions. Everything will be resolved smoothly," Joshi, who also hails from Karnataka, told reporters here.

The 67-year-old Shettar was called to Delhi by BJP national president J P Nadda after he made public his resentment over the party asking him to make way for others.

The BJP has so far announced candidates in 212 out of the total 224 seats in the Assembly.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jagadish Shettar
BJP
India News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Pralhad Joshi

Related videos

What's Brewing

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

 