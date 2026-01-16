<p>New Delhi: The liquor stores in the national capital will remain closed for five days in the January-March period, due to Republic Day and religious festivals including Maha Shivratri and Ram Navami, an order of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> Excise department said.</p>.Grap 3 curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR as air quality likely to turn 'severe' in coming days.<p>The order issued on Thursday declared Republic Day (January 26), Maha Shivratri (February 15), Id-ul-Fitr (March 21), Ram Navami (March 26) and Mahavir Jayanti (March 31) as 'dry days' for excise licensees of different kinds.</p><p>The restriction of liquor sale on 'dry days' will not apply to the service of liquor to residents in case of hotels having L-15 and 15 F licenses, it stated.</p><p>All the licensees will exhibit the 'dry day' order in a visible place on their premises, it added.</p>