Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Adoor Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Adoor Assembly Constituency (AC No 115) in Pathanamthitta district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Adoor Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India candidate Chittayam Gopakumar won Adoor constituency seat by a margin of 16.50% beating Indian National Congress candidate K K Shaju by 25,460 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Adoor assembly constituency.