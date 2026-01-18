<p>Tabqa: The Syrian government and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) agreed on an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire on all fronts on Sunday after days of fighting as the army advanced into Kurdish-held territories in the northeast.</p><p>The ceasefire will be in parallel with the withdrawal of all SDF affiliated forces to the east of the Euphrates River, according to a document published by the Syrian Presidency on Sunday.</p><p>The deal entails merging all SDF forces into the defence and interior ministries after conducting required security checks, the statement said.</p><p>The government will also immediately and completely take over the Kurdish-held provinces of Deir al-Zor and Raqqa militarily and administratively.</p>.Kurdish commander calls on US to 'intervene forcefully' in Syria clashes.<p>All border crossings, and gas and oil fields in the area, will also be handed over to the Syrian government.</p><p>The SDF will be committed to evacuating all non-Syrian leaders and forces affiliated to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) outside of the country.</p><p>The document, shared by the Syrian presidency, showed the signatures of both Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and SDF head Mazloum Abdi.</p><p>"All lingering files with the SDF will be resolved," state media quoted Sharaa as saying.</p><p>He said he was set to meet Abdi on Monday.</p>