Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Alappuzha Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Alappuzha Assembly Constituency (AC No 104) in Alappuzha district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Alappuzha Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dr. T.M.Thomas Isaac won Alappuzha constituency seat by a margin of 20.00% beating Indian National Congress candidate Adv. Laly Vincent by 31,032 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Alappuzha assembly constituency.