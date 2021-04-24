Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Alathur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Alathur Assembly Constituency (AC No 60) in Palakkad district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Alathur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate K.D.Prasenan won Alathur constituency seat by a margin of 28.30% beating Kerala Congress(M) candidate Adv.K Kusalakumar by 36,060 votes.

