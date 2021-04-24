Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Aluva Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Aluva Assembly Constituency (AC No 76) in Ernakulam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Aluva Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Anwar Sadath won Aluva constituency seat by a margin of 12.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Adv V Saleem by 18,835 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Aluva assembly constituency.