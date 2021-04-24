Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Ambalapuzha Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Ambalapuzha Assembly Constituency (AC No 105) in Alappuzha district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Ambalapuzha Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate G.Sudhakaran won Ambalapuzha constituency seat by a margin of 17.10% beating Janata Dal (United) candidate Shaik.P.Harriz by 22,621 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ambalapuzha assembly constituency.