Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Aranmula Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Aranmula Assembly Constituency (AC No 113) in Pathanamthitta district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Aranmula Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Veena George won Aranmula constituency seat by a margin of 4.80% beating Indian National Congress candidate Adv K Sivadasan Nair by 7,646 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Aranmula assembly constituency.