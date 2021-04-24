Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Changanassery Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Changanassery Assembly Constituency (AC No 99) in Kottayam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Changanassery Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Kerala Congress(M) candidate C F Thomas won Changanassery constituency seat by a margin of 1.50% beating Independent candidate Dr. K C Joseph by 1,849 votes.

