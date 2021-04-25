Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Chathannur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Chathannur Assembly Constituency (AC No 126) in Kollam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Chathannur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India candidate G.S.Jayalal won Chathannur constituency seat by a margin of 25.90% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate B B Gopakumar by 34,407 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chathannur assembly constituency.