Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Chavara Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Chavara Assembly Constituency (AC No 117) in Kollam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Chavara Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Marxist Party Kerala State Committee candidate N.Vijayan Pillai won Chavara constituency seat by a margin of 4.50% beating Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Shibu Babyjohn by 6,189 votes.

