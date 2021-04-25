Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Chirayinkeezhu Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Chirayinkeezhu Assembly Constituency (AC No 129) in Thiruvananthapuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Chirayinkeezhu Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India candidate V. Sasi won Chirayinkeezhu constituency seat by a margin of 10.40% beating Indian National Congress candidate K.S.Ajith Kumar by 14,322 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chirayinkeezhu assembly constituency.