Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Devikulam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Devikulam Assembly Constituency (AC No 88) in Idukki district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Devikulam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate S Rajendran won Devikulam constituency seat by a margin of 5.00% beating Indian National Congress candidate A K Mony by 5,782 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Devikulam assembly constituency.