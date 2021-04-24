Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Ettumanoor Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Ettumanoor Assembly Constituency (AC No 96) in Kottayam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Ettumanoor Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Suresh Kurup won Ettumanoor constituency seat by a margin of 6.80% beating Kerala Congress(M) candidate Thomas Chazhikadan by 8,899 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ettumanoor assembly constituency.