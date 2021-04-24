Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Guruvayoor Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Guruvayoor Assembly Constituency (AC No 63) in Thrissur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Guruvayoor Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate K.V. Abdul Khader won Guruvayoor constituency seat by a margin of 10.30% beating Indian Union Muslim League candidate Adv. P.M. Sadiqali by 15,098 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Guruvayoor assembly constituency.