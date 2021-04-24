Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Irikkur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Irikkur Assembly Constituency (AC No 9) in Kannur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Irikkur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate K C Joseph won Irikkur constituency seat by a margin of 6.50% beating Communist Party Of India candidate K T Jose by 9,647 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Irikkur assembly constituency.