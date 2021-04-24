Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kalamassery Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kalamassery Assembly Constituency (AC No 77) in Ernakulam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kalamassery Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian Union Muslim League candidate V K Ibrahim Kunju won Kalamassery constituency seat by a margin of 7.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate A M Yousaf by 12,118 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kalamassery assembly constituency.