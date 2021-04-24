Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kalpetta Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kalpetta Assembly Constituency (AC No 19) in Wayanad district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kalpetta Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate C K Saseendran won Kalpetta constituency seat by a margin of 8.70% beating Janata Dal (United) candidate M.V Shreyams Kumar by 13,083 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kalpetta assembly constituency.