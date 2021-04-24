Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kanjirappally Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kanjirappally Assembly Constituency (AC No 100) in Kottayam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kanjirappally Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Kerala Congress(M) candidate Dr. N Jayaraj won Kanjirappally constituency seat by a margin of 2.90% beating Communist Party Of India candidate Adv. V B Binu by 3,890 votes.

