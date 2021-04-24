Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kannur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kannur Assembly Constituency (AC No 11) in Kannur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kannur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Congress (Secular) candidate Ramachandran Kadannappalli won Kannur constituency seat by a margin of 1.00% beating Indian National Congress candidate Satheesan Pacheni by 1,196 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kannur assembly constituency.