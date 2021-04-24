Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Karunagappally Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Karunagappally Assembly Constituency (AC No 116) in Kollam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Karunagappally Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India candidate R.Ramachandran won Karunagappally constituency seat by a margin of 1.10% beating Indian National Congress candidate C.R.Mahesh by 1,759 votes.

