Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kayamkulam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kayamkulam Assembly Constituency (AC No 108) in Alappuzha district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kayamkulam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Adv.U.Prathibha Hari won Kayamkulam constituency seat by a margin of 7.60% beating Indian National Congress candidate Adv.M.Liju by 11,857 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kayamkulam assembly constituency.