Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kondotty Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kondotty Assembly Constituency (AC No 33) in Malappuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kondotty Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian Union Muslim League candidate T.V. Ibrahim won Kondotty constituency seat by a margin of 7.20% beating Independent candidate K.P. Beerankutty by 10,654 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kondotty assembly constituency.