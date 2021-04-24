Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kottarakkara Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kottarakkara Assembly Constituency (AC No 119) in Kollam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kottarakkara Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Adv. P.Aisha Potty won Kottarakkara constituency seat by a margin of 28.50% beating Indian National Congress candidate Adv.Savin Sathyan by 42,632 votes.

