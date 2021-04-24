Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kunnamangalam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kunnamangalam Assembly Constituency (AC No 30) in Kozhikode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kunnamangalam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Independent candidate P.T.A. Rahim won Kunnamangalam constituency seat by a margin of 6.30% beating Indian National Congress candidate Siddiqu.T by 11,205 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kunnamangalam assembly constituency.