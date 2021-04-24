Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kunnamkulam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kunnamkulam Assembly Constituency (AC No 62) in Thrissur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kunnamkulam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate A C Moideen won Kunnamkulam constituency seat by a margin of 5.20% beating Communist Marxist Party Kerala State Committee candidate C P John by 7,782 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kunnamkulam assembly constituency.