Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kunnathunad Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kunnathunad Assembly Constituency (AC No 84) in Ernakulam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kunnathunad Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate V P Sajeendran won Kunnathunad constituency seat by a margin of 1.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Adv. Shiji Sivaji by 2,679 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kunnathunad assembly constituency.