Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kuthuparamba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kuthuparamba Assembly Constituency (AC No 14) in Kannur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kuthuparamba Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate K K Shailaja Teacher won Kuthuparamba constituency seat by a margin of 8.40% beating Janata Dal (United) candidate K P Mohanan S/o P R Kurup by 12,291 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kuthuparamba assembly constituency.