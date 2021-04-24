Kuttanad Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kuttanad Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kuttanad assembly constituency.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 24 2021, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 21:56 ist

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kuttanad Assembly Constituency (AC No 106) in Alappuzha district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kuttanad Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Nationalist Congress Party candidate Thomas Chandy won Kuttanad constituency seat by a margin of 3.80% beating Kerala Congress(M) candidate Adv.Jacob Ebraham by 4,891 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kuttanad assembly constituency.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assembly Elections 2021
Kerala Assembly Election 2021

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 