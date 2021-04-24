Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Manjeri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Manjeri Assembly Constituency (AC No 37) in Malappuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Manjeri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian Union Muslim League candidate Adv. M Ummer won Manjeri constituency seat by a margin of 14.20% beating Indian National Congress candidate P K Jayalakshmi by 19,616 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Manjeri assembly constituency.