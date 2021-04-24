Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Mannarkad Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Mannarkad Assembly Constituency (AC No 54) in Palakkad district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Mannarkad Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian Union Muslim League candidate Adv.N.Samsudheen won Mannarkad constituency seat by a margin of 8.40% beating Communist Party Of India candidate K.P. Suresh Raj by 12,325 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mannarkad assembly constituency.