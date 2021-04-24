Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Nadapuram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Nadapuram Assembly Constituency (AC No 22) in Kozhikode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Nadapuram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India candidate E. K. Vijayan won Nadapuram constituency seat by a margin of 2.90% beating Indian National Congress candidate Adv. Praveenkumar by 4,759 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nadapuram assembly constituency.