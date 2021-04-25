Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Nedumangad Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Nedumangad Assembly Constituency (AC No 130) in Thiruvananthapuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Nedumangad Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India candidate C.Divakaran won Nedumangad constituency seat by a margin of 2.40% beating Indian National Congress candidate Palode Ravi by 3,621 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nedumangad assembly constituency.