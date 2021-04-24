Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Nemom Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Nemom Assembly Constituency (AC No 135) in Thiruvananthapuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Nemom Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate O.Rajagopal won Nemom constituency seat by a margin of 6.10% beating Indian National Congress candidate A.V.Gopinathan by 8,671 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nemom assembly constituency.