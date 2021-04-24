Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Palakkad Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Palakkad Assembly Constituency (AC No 56) in Palakkad district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Palakkad Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Shafi Parambil won Palakkad constituency seat by a margin of 12.80% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sobha Surendran by 17,483 votes.

