Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Paravur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Paravur Assembly Constituency (AC No 78) in Ernakulam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Paravur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate V D Satheesan won Paravur constituency seat by a margin of 12.90% beating Communist Party Of India candidate Sarada Mohan by 20,634 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Paravur assembly constituency.