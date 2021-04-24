Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Perambra Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Perambra Assembly Constituency (AC No 24) in Kozhikode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Perambra Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate T.P.Ramakrishnan won Perambra constituency seat by a margin of 2.70% beating Kerala Congress(M) candidate Adv.Mohammed Ikbal by 4,101 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Perambra assembly constituency.