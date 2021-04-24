Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Perumbavoor Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Perumbavoor Assembly Constituency (AC No 74) in Ernakulam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Perumbavoor Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Adv. Eldose P Kunnappilly won Perumbavoor constituency seat by a margin of 4.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Saju Paul by 7,088 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Perumbavoor assembly constituency.