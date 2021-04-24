Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Poonjar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Poonjar Assembly Constituency (AC No 101) in Kottayam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Poonjar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Independent candidate P C George Plathottam won Poonjar constituency seat by a margin of 19.10% beating Kerala Congress(M) candidate Georgekutty Augusty by 27,821 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Poonjar assembly constituency.