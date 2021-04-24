Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Punalur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Punalur Assembly Constituency (AC No 121) in Kollam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Punalur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India candidate Adv.K.Raju won Punalur constituency seat by a margin of 23.40% beating Indian Union Muslim League candidate Dr. A.Younus Kunju by 33,582 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Punalur assembly constituency.