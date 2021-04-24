Taliparamba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Taliparamba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Taliparamba assembly constituency.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 24 2021, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 19:58 ist

Kerala Polls: Taliparamba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Taliparamba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Taliparamba assembly constituency.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Taliparamba Assembly Constituency (AC No 8) in Kannur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Taliparamba Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate James Mathew won Taliparamba constituency seat by a margin of 25.50% beating Kerala Congress(M) candidate Rajesh Nambiar by 40,617 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Taliparamba assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assembly Elections 2021
Kerala Assembly Election 2021

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

 