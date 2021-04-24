Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Thiruvalla Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Thiruvalla Assembly Constituency (AC No 111) in Pathanamthitta district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Thiruvalla Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Adv.Mathew T Thomas won Thiruvalla constituency seat by a margin of 5.70% beating Kerala Congress(M) candidate Joseph M Puthussery by 8,262 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thiruvalla assembly constituency.