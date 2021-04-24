Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Thrithala Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Thrithala Assembly Constituency (AC No 49) in Palakkad district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Thrithala Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate V.T. Balram won Thrithala constituency seat by a margin of 7.50% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Subaida Ishac by 10,547 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thrithala assembly constituency.